Bring AI to
your classroom
Educators get free Perplexity Pro. Sign in and verify to get access.
Educators get free Perplexity Pro. Sign in and verify to get access.
What is Perplexity?
Perplexity scours the internet in real-time to deliver quick, accurate responses with clickable sources cited right in the text.
Real-time knowledge
Perplexity taps into the latest information across the web, giving your students up-to-the-minute answers. It’s perfect for staying on top of current events, finding the newest studies for a research project, or gathering last-minute stats for a presentation.
No more scrolling through endless links
With conversational responses synthesized from a variety of trusted sources, Perplexity helps students grasp complex topics faster than ever. It’s like having a study partner with all the answers, available 24/7.
Trustworthy info, transparently sourced
Every answer includes clickable links to sources, so students can easily verify information or dive deeper into a topic. It’s great for backing up arguments or finding primary sources for an essay.
See how students make the most of Perplexity
Perplexity for research
Perplexity for college life
Perplexity Spaces
Spaces are AI-powered collaboration and knowledge hubs, designed for classrooms and study groups.
Try Perplexity Spaces out for yourself:
Ask your knowledge base
Search through your class notes, syllabus, and course materials to find the answers you need.
TRY:
“when is our next exam?”
Get help from the web
Use the web to find resources that complement your studies, from practice problems to online study guides.
TRY:
“Find me a few resources to brush up on the coding languages required for our class.”
Create content
Generate useful study materials, like practice exams or collaboration guides for group projects.
TRY:
"Create a study guide and practice test for our midterm tomorrow."
