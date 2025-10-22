About

University Partnerships

API

FAQ

Spaces

Try Perplexity

Bring AI to
your classroom

Educators get free Perplexity Pro. Sign in and verify to get access.

Get access

Get access

Bring AI to
your classroom

Educators get free Perplexity Pro. Sign in and verify to get access.

Get access

Get access

Bring AI to
your classroom

Bring AI to
your classroom

Educators get free Perplexity Pro. Sign in and verify to get access.

Get access

Get access

SPONSORED SCHOOLS

SPONSORED SCHOOLS

What is Perplexity?

What is Perplexity?

What is Perplexity?

What is Perplexity?

What is Perplexity?

Perplexity scours the internet in real-time to deliver quick, accurate responses with clickable sources cited right in the text.

Perplexity scours the internet in real-time to deliver quick, accurate responses with clickable sources cited right in the text.

Perplexity scours the internet in real-time to deliver quick, accurate responses with clickable sources cited right in the text.

Real-time knowledge

Real-time knowledge

Perplexity taps into the latest information across the web, giving your students up-to-the-minute answers. It’s perfect for staying on top of current events, finding the newest studies for a research project, or gathering last-minute stats for a presentation.

No more scrolling through endless links

No more scrolling through endless links

With conversational responses synthesized from a variety of trusted sources, Perplexity helps students grasp complex topics faster than ever. It’s like having a study partner with all the answers, available 24/7.

Trustworthy info, transparently sourced

Trustworthy info, transparently sourced

Every answer includes clickable links to sources, so students can easily verify information or dive deeper into a topic. It’s great for backing up arguments or finding primary sources for an essay.

See how students make the most of Perplexity

See how students make the most of Perplexity

See how students make the most of Perplexity

See how students make the most of Perplexity

Perplexity for research

Perplexity for research

Perplexity for college life

Perplexity for college life

Perplexity Spaces

Perplexity Spaces

Perplexity Spaces

Perplexity Spaces

Spaces are AI-powered collaboration and knowledge hubs, designed for classrooms and study groups.

Spaces are AI-powered collaboration and knowledge hubs, designed for classrooms and study groups.

Spaces are AI-powered collaboration and knowledge hubs, designed for classrooms and study groups.

Try Perplexity Spaces out for yourself:

Try Perplexity Spaces out for yourself:

STATISTICS CLASS

STATISTICS CLASS

STATISTICS CLASS

STATISTICS CLASS

PRE-MED STUDY GROUP

PR-MED STUDY GROUP

PRE-MED STUDY GROUP

PR-MED STUDY GROUP

Ask your knowledge base

Ask your knowledge base

Search through your class notes, syllabus, and course materials to find the answers you need.

Search through your class notes, syllabus, and course materials to find the answers you need.

TRY:

TRY:

“when is our next exam?”

“when is our next exam?”

Get help from the web

Get help from the web

Use the web to find resources that complement your studies, from practice problems to online study guides.

Use the web to find resources that complement your studies, from practice problems to online study guides.

TRY:

TRY:

“Find me a few resources to brush up on the coding languages required for our class.”

“Find me a few resources to brush up on the coding languages required for our class.”

Create content

Create content

Generate useful study materials, like practice exams or collaboration guides for group projects.

Generate useful study materials, like practice exams or collaboration guides for group projects.

TRY:

TRY:

"Create a study guide and practice test for our midterm tomorrow."

"Create a study guide and practice test for our midterm tomorrow."

COMPANY

Careers

Press Inquires

Brand Guidelines

Supply Store

Privacy Policy

Security

Terms & Conditions

PRODUCT

Comet Browser

Desktop App

iPhone App

Android App

RESOURCES

Getting Started

Help Center

Changelog

Give Feedback

SONAR

Sonar Overview

Sonar Models

Playground

API Documentation

API FAQs

API Terms of Service

FOLLOW US

X (Twitter)

Discord

Threads

Linkedin

YouTube

© Copyright 2025 Perplexity — Where Knowledge Begins

COMPANY

Careers

Press Inquires

Brand Guidelines

Supply Store

Privacy Policy

Security

Terms & Conditions

RESOURCES

Getting Started

Help Center

Changelog

Give Feedback

SONAR

Sonar Overview

Sonar Models

Playground

API Documentation

API FAQs

API Terms of Service

FOLLOW US

X (Twitter)

Discord

Threads

Linkedin

YouTube

© Copyright 2025 Perplexity — Where Knowledge Begins

COMPANY

Careers

Press Inquires

Brand Guidelines

Supply Store

Privacy Policy

Security

Terms & Conditions

PRODUCT

Comet Browser

Desktop App

iPhone App

Android App

RESOURCES

Getting Started

Help Center

Changelog

Give Feedback

SONAR

Sonar Overview

Sonar Models

Playground

API Documentation

API FAQs

API Terms of Service

FOLLOW US

X (Twitter)

Discord

Threads

Linkedin

YouTube

© Copyright 2025 Perplexity — Where Knowledge Begins

COMPANY

Careers

Press Inquires

Brand Guidelines

Supply Store

Privacy Policy

Security

Terms & Conditions

PRODUCT

Comet Browser

Desktop App

iPhone App

Android App

RESOURCES

Getting Started

Help Center

Changelog

Give Feedback

SONAR

Sonar Overview

Sonar Models

Playground

API Documentation

API FAQs

API Terms of Service

FOLLOW US

X (Twitter)

Discord

Threads

Linkedin

YouTube

© Copyright 2025 Perplexity — Where Knowledge Begins